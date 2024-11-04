Wolves guard DiVincenzo, forward McDaniels talk 3-3 start, preview Monday’s game vs. Charlotte

The Timberwolves take on Charlotte in non-conference play at Target Center. Monday’s meeting is the first this season for the squads. Minnesota is 2-1 at home, and Charlotte is 1-1 on the road.

KSTP Sports was at Wolves’ shoot-around Monday morning and spoke with guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Jaden McDaniels.

***Click the video box above to watch DiVincenzo and McDaniels talk about their 3-3 record***

Below is game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Charlotte Hornets (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. Central

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Charlotte meet in non-conference action.

Minnesota went 56-26 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Charlotte went 21-61 overall, 14-38 in Eastern Conference action and 10-31 on the road last season. The Hornets shot 46.0% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Hornets: Nick Richards: day to day (shoulder), Mark Williams: out (foot), Seth Curry: day to day (knee), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (hand).