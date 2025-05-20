Wolves, Frost both begin big playoff series Tuesday

It’s a big night for Minnesota sports on Tuesday as the Frost play Game 1 of the PWHL Finals, and the Timberwolves play the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves

Last year, the Timberwolves fell after five games in the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks. This year, they’ll hope for a different result.

In Game 5 against the Warriors, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle combined for 51 points to win the series in Minneapolis. They also combined for 60+ points in Games 3 and 4.

After defeating the Golden State Warriors in five games, they head to Oklahoma City to start their series against the Thunder, the #1 seed with a 68-14 regular season record. They played four times in the regular season and split the series 2-2.

The Thunder are coming off a massive series victory against the Denver Nuggets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points in Game 7, which led to a 32-point victory. The MVP candidate will be a key focus across the series.

The Thunder hosts an impressive roster, including Minnesota native Chet Holmgren. He played at Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga before starting his NBA career with the Thunder.

Games 3 and 4 will be played at the Target Center. If necessary, they will return for Game 6.

They will tip off at 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City on ESPN.

Treasure Island Resort & Casino will host a watch party for Game 1, and Tom’s Watch Bar will host Game 2. More parties will be hosted for Games 5 & 7 if necessary.

The Frost

The reigning PWHL Champions will look to win back-to-back Walter Cups when they drop the puck against the Ottawa Charge.

The Frost beat the Toronto Sceptres in Game 4 of the semi-finals. Just last year, they defeated the Sceptres in the semi-finals in five games.

Minnesota native Taylor Heise scored the game-winning goal in overtime to beat the Sceptres. She was the MVP of the 2024 PWHL Playoffs, leading the PWHL in playoff points.

The Ottawa Charge made their first playoff appearance this year, and they advanced to the finals after four games against the Montreal Victoire.

Their roster succeeds with defensive performance, led by their goalie Gwyneth Phillips. She boasts the best save percentage in the PWHL Playoffs (.956), along with goals allowed on average (1.14).

They will play Game 3 in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center, and Game 4 if necessary.

Puck drop in Ottawa will be at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday on FanDuel Sports Network North.

A Bar of Their Own will host a watch party at 5 p.m. in Minneapolis.