Wolves agree to terms to bring back veteran Joe Ingles

The Timberwolves have agreed to terms to bring back veteran forward Joe Ingles. It’ll be a 1-year deal at the veteran minimum salary of just over $3.6 million. ESPN was the first to report the news.

That’s the contract given to any veteran with 10+ years of service time. Ingles is entering his 12th year in the NBA.

The salary cap charge for Ingles will be just over $2.2 million. That’s designed so teams are encouraged to sign veterans vs. turn to youth.

Ingles appeared in just 19 games all last season as a reserve, totaling 15 points, 23 assists, and 11 rebounds.

In other words, he wasn’t re-signed to help significantly on the court. He’s incredibly helpful as a mentor and leader.