Witt homers on shoulder-high pitch, Royals beat Twins 4-1 to avoid sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered on a pitch outside the strike zone for the fourth time this season and Paul DeJong finished a triple short of the cycle, helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 Wednesday to avoid a series sweep.

Witt homered into the left-center bullpen on a shoulder-high, full-count fastball from Louie Varland (0-5) in the third inning, putting the Royals ahead 2-0 with his 24th home run this season. The pitch was 4.07 feet above the ground, the highest hit by a Kansas City player for a home run since pitch tracking started in 2008, according to MLB Statcast.

“When you’re on time, you can do a lot of good things,” Witt said when asked how he hit Varland’s 96.8 mph offering. “So just trying to be on time with the pitch and just let things happen.”

Witt leads the major leagues with a .349 average.

“I did not think he would get a piece of that well enough to get it over the fence, but it is what it is,” Varland said.

DeJong doubled in the second inning and scored on Kyle Isbel’s groundout, singled in the fourth and homered in the sixth. DeJong reached 20 homers for the first time since hitting a career-high 30 for St. Louis in 2019, when he was an All-Star.

Several of DeJong’s family members, including his grandparents and a great uncle, made the three-hour drive from northern Wisconsin for the first two games of the series. When DeJong learned he’d be starting Wednesday’s game after sitting out Monday and Tuesday, they decided to stay an extra day.

“I was aware I needed a triple, but with my speed at this stage in the season, it was going to have to be a miracle,” said DeJong, who walked in his final plate appearance. “I just realize that I’m thankful and blessed to be here on this team, and with every opportunity I get, I’m ready to make the most of it.”

Cole Ragans (10-7) struck out eight and walked none in seven innings, allowing one run and five hits. He has won three straight starts for the first time as a major leaguer.

Mixing 20 changeups, 12 knuckle-curves, 11 sliders and nine cutters with 54 fastballs that averaged 95.3 mph, the All-Star retired 13 of his first 15 batters and his final six. He gave up Carlos Santana’s fourth-inning homer on a changeup, then stranded the bases loaded in the fifth when Royce Lewis grounded out.

“Got some quick outs there.” Ragans said.

Lucas Erceg induced two groundouts and a popup in a 13-pitch outing for his fifth save in eight chances.

Kansas City (66-55) is in position for the third AL wild card berth while the Twins (67-53) are on track for the second wild card spot.

“We have a special group,” Witt said, “ and we’re still just getting better and better each and every day, I believe. I feel like the best is yet to come.”

The Royals are 3-7 against the Twins this season and 14-28 against Minnesota since 2022.

“We clearly came in here to try to win a series. We didn’t do that,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “But you take the next-best alternative and move on.”

Varland gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings, remaining winless since Sept. 12, 2023. He was recalled from St. Paul by the Twins, who optioned right-hander Josh Winder to the Triple-A club.

“It felt great,” Varland said. “Aside from the two home runs, one walk, I thought I kept the team in the game.

Vinnie Pasquantino added an RBI double in the seventh on a 100.3 mph pitch from Jhoan Duran.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: INF Michael Massey (back tightness) didn’t play.

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli said OF Byron Buxton will likely remain out of the lineup “not a long while, but a little while.” Buxton exited Monday’s game with right hip discomfort, but an MRI test did not show a significant issue.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.79 ERA) is set to open Kansas City’s three-game series in Cincinnati against Reds RHP Nick Martinez (6-5, 3.16) on Friday.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.52 ERA) is to be on the mound on Thursday night at Texas, which starts LHP Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.60).

