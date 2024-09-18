Willi Castro hits a 2-run homer, Twins down Guardians 4-1 to stay locked into AL wild-card spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Willi Castro hit a two-run homer, Matt Wallner had two RBIs and the Minnesota Twins bounced back from a crushing loss in the series opener to beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday night and stay locked into the final AL wild card.

Castro connected in the eighth inning, and both of Wallner’s RBI singles came off Gavin Williams (3-10), who has just one win in his last seven starts.

The Twins entered with a 1 1/2-game lead over Detroit for the last playoff berth.

Lane Thomas homered for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who are closing in on the postseason. They can still clinch a spot on Wednesday.

Cleveland rallied for its MLB-leading 40th comeback win on Monday after trailing 3-0 in the fifth inning.

The Twins, though, held on this time, but not before the Guardians made it interesting. Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before Griffin Jax retired Bo Naylor on a dribbler for his ninth save.

Cole Sands (9-1) pitched one inning for the win as Twins manager Rocco Baldelli used six pitchers.

Down 2-1, the Guardians got something going in the seventh when Kyle Manzardo, who hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth on Monday, led off with a single.

But pinch-runner Myles Straw, making his season debut after being selected from Triple-A Columbus before the game, got picked off first by Ronny Henriquez.

Straw was initially called safe. But Baldelli challenged, and when the call was overturned, Straw had to jog back to the dugout in humiliation.

Minnesota increased its lead to 4-1 when Trevor Larnach singled with two outs in the eighth and Castro hit an 0-1 pitch from Nick Sandlin into the seats.

Thomas tied it in the fourth when he connected for his 13th homer.

The center fielder, who has been streaky since coming to Cleveland in a trade from Washington last month, snapped a 0 for 9 slide by getting all of a 1-1 fastball from rookie Zebby Matthews and driving into the seats.

KWAN DOWN

Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan was placed on the 10-day injured list with mid-back inflammation. The All-Star missed his fifth straight game. Kwan has batted just .201 since the All-Star break.

Straw, who was the club’s regular center fielder for two-plus seasons before being designated for assignment at the end of training camp, was brought up from the minors. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: OF Max Kepler, who has been sidelined with a knee tendinitis, received a cortisone shot in his left hip after experiencing discomfort. Kepler has responded to treatment and the hope is he’ll begin a rehab assignment this weekend for Triple-A St. Paul. … SS Carlos Correa got the night off as the club monitors his workload after recently returning from a 51-game IL stint for plantar fasciitis.

Guardians: Vogt said RHP Alex Cobb (finger blister) played catch as he continues to work his way back. The 36-year-old is on the injured list for the second time since being acquired from the Giants at the trade deadline. His previous IL stint was for a broken fingernail.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.60 ERA), who has won just once in his past five starts, tries to get Cleveland closer to the playoffs in a matchup against Twins RHP Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.90 ERA) on Wednesday.

