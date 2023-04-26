Wild’s Foligno early game misconduct in Game 5 vs. Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night.

Faksa remained facedown on the ice after the collision near the blue line, which came right after he had knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. He had to be helped off the ice once he got up, but returned to the game midway through the first period.

The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead when Tyler Seguin scored eight seconds into the penalty. That was one of five shots the Stars got on goal in 2 1/2 minutes before defenseman Miro Heiskanen’s interference penalty that led to 4-on-4 hockey.

Seguin had two power-play goals in Game 4 when Dallas won 3-2 on Sunday night in Minnesota to even the series at two games apiece. Both of those came after penalties by Foligno.

Linesman David Brisebois (96) escorts Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno (17) off the ice after Foligno was issued a game misconduct in the first period of Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrates with Jamie Benn, left, and Roope Hintz (24) after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez Previous Next

There were seven 10-minute misconduct penalties issued in the final 5 1/2 minutes in the last game played in Dallas, which was Game 2 on Wednesday.

