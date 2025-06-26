Wild trade forward Freddy Gaudreau for 4th round pick in 2025 NHL Draft

The Minnesota Wild announced they have acquired a 4th-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Freddy Gaudreau.

With the acquisition of the fourth-round pick, Minnesota now owns five picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including the 52nd pick in Round 2, the 102nd and 121st in Round 4, from Seattle and Toronto. Then the 141st pick in Round 5 from the Columbus Blue Jackets and the 180th pick in Round 6.

Spending four seasons with the Wild, 32-year-old Gaudreau recorded 134 points, eight power-play goals, 10 game-winning goals and 485 shots in 307 games.

Gaudreau’s professional career began undrafted, siging a contract with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL. He signed an entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators in 2016 and spent three seasons with the team until 2019.

In the 2020-21 season, Gaudreau signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Wild in 2021.

Gaudreau had signed a five-year, $10.5 million contract with the Wild on April 13, 2023.