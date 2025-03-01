Wild trade for Nashville forward Gustav Nyquist

On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild sent a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Nashville Predators for forward Gustav Nyquist.

Nyquist has 9 goals and 12 assists this season. It’s his second stint with the Wild after they acquired him from Columbus in February 2023. He played three regular-season games and six playoff games for Minnesota in 2023.

The Predators will retain 50 percent of Nyquist’s contract.

The Wild have lost three straight games and host the Boston Bruins on Sunday in St. Paul.