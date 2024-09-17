Wild ready to open training camp after annual golf event Monday in Lake Elmo

The Wild report to training camp on Wednesday, hitting the ice for the first time on Thursday. Before then, the team held its annual charity golf tournament Monday at Royal Club in Lake Elmo.

KSTP Sports was there and spoke with coach John Hynes and forwards Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Hynes, Hartman, + Foligno***

The Wild are trying to return to the playoffs after failing to qualify for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The roster from the failed 2023-2024 season remains mostly intact. It will help that defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon is healthy after only playing in 16 games last year.

Minnesota (39-34-9) finished sixth in the Central Division last season after a slow start that saw the firing of coach Dean Evason.