Wild re-sign Sammy Walker to 1-year contract

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed a forward for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

On Thursday, the team signed Sammy Walker to a one-year, two-way contract, meaning he will make $775,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL.

The Edina native has recorded two points in 13 career games over the last two seasons with the Wild. In 126 career games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, Walker has 41 goals, 52 assists and eight game-winning goals.

Walker was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 draft after four seasons at the University of Minnesota.