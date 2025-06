Instead of hitting the free agent market next month, forward Marcus Johansson re-signed with the Wild on Monday. The team announced that it’s a 1-year deal worth $800,000.

Johansson, 34, tallied 34 points and 121 shots on goal in 72 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left wing ranked sixth on the team in scoring and assists.

The Wild traded for Johansson in 2023.