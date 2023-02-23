Wild put defenseman Brodin on IR

The Minnesota Wild will be without one of their star defensemen for the next several games.

Thursday, the team announced it placed Jonas Brodin on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury.

It comes a day after the team said defenseman Dakota Mermis was being recalled under emergency conditions.

With the move, Brodin will miss at least the next four games for Minnesota.

The 29-year-old has played in 49 games this season, tallying 11 points (2-9=11) but is one of the team’s best defenders.

The Wild are back in action Thursday night with a road game against the Blue Jackets.