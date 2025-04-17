Wild prepare to open Stanley Cup playoffs against Las Vegas

The Minnesota Wild practiced Thursday morning for the first time following their crazy comeback win Tuesday night against Anaheim, which clinched a playoff spot. Now, the Wild are preparing for Las Vegas in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Wild will start a best-of-seven series against the Golden Knights on Sunday, the Wild lost all three games against the Golden Knights during the regular season.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from John Hynes, Mats Zuccarello, Zeev Buium, and Marcus Foligno about the upcoming series against Las Vegas***

“I think they are a good, strong, balanced team,” said Wild head coach John Hynes. “I think when you look at their lineup, I think they play a good, strong team game.”

Wild rookie defenseman, Zeev Buium participated in his first full team practice on Thursday. Buium may make his NHL and Wild debut in game-1 against Las Vegas on Sunday.

“I think the way Zeev holds himself and carries himself, he’s going to be just fine going into game one against Vegas,” said Wild assistant captain, Marcus Foligno. “He’s got the support of us, his teammates, his new teammates now, and we want him to flourish.”

High praise from #MNWild asst. captain Marcus Foligno on rookie defenseman Zeev Buium.



There's a good chance Buium's NHL debut will be game-1 against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MgmZDpcSJV — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) April 17, 2025

The full schedule for the series can be found below. Games 1 and 2 will be in Vegas, while games 3 and 4 will be in St. Paul. If needed, games 5, 6 and 7 will alternate between Las Vegas, St. Paul and back to Las Vegas. All times listed are in Central Time: