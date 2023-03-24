Wild prepare for final 10 games of season and playoff push

Wild head coach Dean Evason spoke with reporters, including KSTP Sports, Friday after practice to discuss when forward Gustav Nyquist will play, his hopeful optimism for Kirill Kaprizov to return in time for the start of the playoffs, and how the team plans to prepare for Chicago this weekend.

KSTP also spoke with players Ryan Reaves, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Calen Addison about wrapping up the regular season and getting ready to take on the Blackhawks on Saturday at 4 p.m.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Dean Evason, Ryan Reaves, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Calen Addison ***

Nyquist practiced for the first time with his Wild teammates on Friday. But only non-contact. In other words, he still has a ways to go.

Defenseman John Klingberg (upper-body injury) won’t play this weekend.

There are 10 games left in the regular season. The Wild trail Dallas by 1 point in the division.