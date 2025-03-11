Wild prep for new-look Avalanche, chat w/ newcomer Justin Brazeau

The Wild’s playoff journey got steeper at the NHL trade deadline as most of division rivals above them brought in reinforcements for the playoff run.

The Wild host a Colorado team Tuesday night that’s overhauled it’s roster in a big way since the beginning of the season. They’ve added goalie MacKenzie Blackwood, former Wild forward Charlie Coyle, center Jack Drury, Bloomington-native and former Gopher defenseman Erik Johnson, Lakeville-native defenseman Ryan Lindgren, top-six winger Martin Necas, Warroad-native center Brock Nelson and wing Jimmy Vesey.

Click the video box on this page to watch an interview with Wild newcomer Justin Brazeau about joining the team, as well as Declan Chisholm, Devin Shore and John Hynes discussing the Wild’s game against Colorado, the lengthy homestand they’re on and an overview of how the team feels heading into the homestretch.

The Avalanche did trade forward Mikko Rantanen away earlier this season, but he circled back around at the trade deadline to re-enter the Central division with Dallas. Rantanen also agreed to a long-term deal with the Stars upon arriving. Dallas also picked up another former Wild forward in Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci.

Winnipeg also added grit bringing in defenseman Luke Schenn and forward Brandon Tanev.

The Wild did make a couple adds, bringing forward Gustav Nyquist back for a second tour of duty and added 6-foot-6 forward Justin Brazeau in a trade with Boston.

More moves might have been possible had the Wild declared Kirill Kaprizov, Jonas Brodin and/or Joel Eriksson Ek out for the remainder of the regular season. That would have allowed them to recoup some salary cap space which might’ve enabled GM Bill Guerin to bring in higher-salaried acquisitions at the deadline.

That decision indicates there’s more than just hope that at least one or two of the injured regulars might be back sooner rather than later.

The Wild’s Tuesday night game against Colorado is the second in a seven-game homestand and a run of playing ten of eleven in St. Paul.

They opened the homestand with a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.