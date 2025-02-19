Wild players back practicing, rooting for home countries & teammates in Four Nations Final

The Wild’s practice skates on Tuesday and Wednesday weren’t breezy re-introductions after most of the players spent time scattered around southern latitudes in Mexico or the Caribbean.

Those who weren’t involved in the Four Nations Faceoff competition are ramping back up quickly at the team’s TRIA Rink practice facility.

Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with American Zach Bogosian, Canadians Jake Middleton and Marc-Andre Fleury and dual citizen Marcus Foligno for their thoughts on the Four Nations Cup and returning from their own time away

Joel Eriksson-Ek, Jonas Brodin and Filip Gustavsson have yet to rejoin the Wild after playing for Sweden in the Four Nations Cup.

The entire team is excited to see Matt Boldy and Brock Faber skate for the United States against Canada in Thursday’s Four Nations Faceoff championship.

That said, they’re not all rooting for the U.S. The Wild’s Canadian contingent hopes Boldy and Faber play well, but not well enough to beat their home country.

The U.S. plays Canada in the Four Nations final Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

The Wild resume their season Saturday in Detroit at 11:30 a.m. on ABC/5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, then return to the Xcel Energy Center to face the Red Wings on Tuesday night.



