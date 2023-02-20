Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hosts third Hockey Without Limits Camp

Defenseman Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild hosted his third annual Hockey Without Limits Camp at the John Rose Oval in Roseville on Monday. KSTP Sports was there. The objective is to bring together hockey youths from various skill levels and backgrounds for a day on the ice.

When asked about hosting the event, Dumba told KSTP, “I never saw that growing up. I’m at the rink and I’m one of a couple of people of color… You see all the diversity that we have at this camp. It’s pretty special.”

Despite being the third event, this was the first time for Dumba to play with the kids. Covid prevented him the first year and an injury prevented him last year.

***Click the video box above to watch an interview with Dumba and footage from Monday’s event***

Over 300 kids signed up to play Monday. Many of Dumba’s teammates joined later in the day to show support.