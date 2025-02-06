Wild manage Hartman suspension, welcome newcomer Hinostroza as midseason break looms

With Ryan Hartman on the shelf to serve a ten-game suspension – pending his appeal – the Wild signed forward Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers, and plan to have him in the lineup to make his Wild debut at home Thursday night against Carolina.

Click the video box on this page to watch head coach John Hynes morning skate media availability and a conversation with newcomer Vinnie Hinostroza

30-year-old Hinostroza joins the Wild in the middle if his tenth NHL season, with prior stops in Chicago, Arizona, Florida, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and most-recently Nashville.

He’s been up and down between the NHL and AHL the last couple seasons.

A native of suburban Chicago, Hinostroza played with Hartman on several youth hockey teams then teamed up again on the U.S. team at the 2016 World Junior Championships.

The Wild host Carolina on Thursday night, their first game since a five-game roadtrip saw them go 3-2.

After the following game Saturday against the New York Islanders, the Wild and the rest of the NHL go on a two-week break for the Four Nations Cup competition that’s replacing the All-Star Break this season.