Wild, Faber agree to 8-year contract extension worth $68M

The Minnesota Wild have announced that defenseman and Maple Grove native Brock Faber has agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the team worth $68 million, keeping him with the team through the 2032-2033 season.

The 21-year-old played in all 82 games as a rookie during the last regular season, scoring 47 points.

He was named the NHL Rookie of the Month in January, and he set the single-season rookie franchise record for most assists, blocked shots, and time on ice.

Faber, who originally selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, was traded to the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft.

