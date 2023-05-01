After another disappointing first round playoff exit, Wild review season

For the seventh consecutive postseason, the Wild are one-and-done. They haven’t advanced in the playoffs since 2015.

On Monday at Xcel Energy Center, we had a chance to chat with forwards Joel Eriksson Ek, Ryan Reaves, Gustav Nyquist, and Matt Boldy, defenseman Brock Faber, and goalie Filip Gustavsson.

***Click the video box above to watch the media sessions with the six players***

Eriksson Ek revealed Monday that he suffered a fractured fibula, the smaller of the two bones in the lower leg, from a shot he blocked April 6 at Pittsburgh. Eriksson Ek missed the last four regular-season games and the first two games of the series against the Stars before being cleared April 21 for Game 3.

His return lasted only 19 seconds, and he had the procedure after that.

“I was skating for I don’t know how many days before,” Eriksson Ek said. “I felt good, and then just first shift, yeah, it didn’t hold up.”

Reaves noted that issues with discipline cost the Wild in the playoff loss vs. Dallas, and in the regular season. He said it was an issue often upon him joining the team after a trade with the Rangers in late November.