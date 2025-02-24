Wild defenseman Faber reflects on great run at 4 Nations Cup

During Thursday’s 4 Nations championship game vs Canada, USA and Wild defenseman Brock Faber led the entire game in ice time with 28:50. Just 22-years-old, his play for the U.S. was on full display the last two weeks. He was the youngest player in the title game.

This isn’t ridiculous: Wondering if Faber is among the three or four best defensemen on the planet.

Faber spent time Monday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul reflecting on his run with the U.S. and looking ahead to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

***Click the video box above to watch Faber + Wild coach John Hynes meet with reporters on Feb. 24***

Faber, along with forward Matt Boldy, were on the ice Saturday afternoon for the Wild’s overtime win at Detroit. Like normal, Faber logged nearly 30 minutes of ice time.

Faber and Boldy were given a rest day from practice on Monday, although both were at the practice facility.

Hynes touched on how great his experience was at an assistant coach for the U.S.

The Wild’s record is 34-19-4. They host Detroit on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center with 25 games left in the regular season.