Wild continue long homestand knowing more offense is needed, plus encouraging Jonas Brodin update

Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin will miss his eighth straight game on Monday, but he is nearing a return to the lineup. He’s been battling a lower-body injury. Brodin skated once again on Monday. He could return before this homestand is over.

Wild head coach John Hynes and forwards Gustav Nyquist and Freddy Gaudreau met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, after Monday’s morning skate.

The Los Angeles Kings aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Wild.

The Wild are 1-2-1 on this 7-game homestand and have scored just one goal in four of the last five games and six of the last nine.

The Wild have 15 regular season games to go and lead St. Louis by six points for one of the two wild card playoff spots. The Blues have 14 games left. Calgary is eight points back, but has 17 games remaining.

Below is a preview of Monday’s game vs. Los Angeles, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Los Angeles Kings (36-20-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-25-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to extend a five-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 37-25-5 overall and 15-15-2 at home. The Wild have given up 192 goals while scoring 181 for a -11 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has a 36-20-9 record overall and a 13-17-5 record in road games. The Kings have a 29-0-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 4-1 in the previous meeting. Trevor Moore led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 27 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.