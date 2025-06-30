Wild complete trade with Detroit for forward Vladimir Tarasenko

The Wild announced on Monday afternoon that they have acquired right wing Vladimir Tarasenko from Detroit in exchange for future considerations. The Wild will take on the 1-year and $4.75 million remaining on Tarasenko’s contract.

This move makes it seem clear that the Wild will not be in on any high-priced wings when free agency opens on Tuesday. Acquiring a center seems to be their top target.

The 33-year-old forward had 33 points (11 goals with 22 assists) in 80 games for the Red Wings last season.

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 and the Panthers in 2024.

He was a 1st round pick of the Blues in 2010.