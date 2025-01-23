Wild bring back Kaprizov and Spurgeon from injuries for game against Utah

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have managed to hold together a highly competitive team all season despite a series of injuries that have sidelined several of their most important players.

Their lineup got a big boost Thursday when star Kirill Kaprizov and captain Jared Spurgeon were activated from injured reserve. The two were in the lineup for the Wild’s 4-0 loss to Utah.

Minnesota was still missing defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower body) for the seventh straight game and left wing Marcus Johansson (concussion) for the third game in a row.

Against Utah, Kaprizov had three shots on goal in 16:39 of ice time, well below his average of 22:37 per game this season.

“I thought there were times when he had opportunities to make plays and he made some plays,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Other times it wasn’t (successful). But I think when you’re off that long, sometimes it’s timing and things like that.”

Minnesota Wild defensemen Jared Spurgeon (46) skates with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Hockey Club, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr

Kaprizov last played Dec. 23 against Chicago. He missed 12 games with a lower-body injury that lingered longer than the Wild initially believed it would, taking a cautious midseason approach to the return of their leading scorer and first line left wing.

Kaprizov was among the NHL leaders in goals and points and legitimately in the mix of MVP candidates before he was hurt. He has 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games. He still ranks 11th in the league in goals despite the absence.

“I just try don’t think about this. Now I am just happy to come back,” Kaprizov said. “I don’t play one month. I don’t think about points or something like that. I just want to feel good in the game.”

Spurgeon logged 20:15 of ice time, right in line with his season average. He missed nine games with a lower-body injury that he said Thursday included his ankle and knee. The 15th-year veteran defenseman was taken down on Dec. 31 by a slew foot move that got Nashville forward Zachary L’Heureux a three-game suspension.

In his first interview since the injury, Spurgeon declined to comment specifically about the play. After being limited to 16 games last season because of hip and back injuries, Spurgeon was healthy and thriving until this latest setback.

“That was the most frustrating part, just having to go back in the gym and doing the same stuff all over again. It brings back some bad memories,” Spurgeon said.

Despite Thursday’s outcome, Wild players were thrilled to have their captain and star forward back in the lineup.

“Having those two guys back is huge for our team,” veteran forward Marcus Foligno said. “I mean, the balance of our lineup, you can see it. Obviously, tonight it wasn’t showing well.”

