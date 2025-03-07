Wild acquire forward Justin Brazeau in trade with Boston
Ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline, the Minnesota Wild acquired forward Justin Brzeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Brazeau, 27, has collected 20 points (10-10=20) including four power-play goals (third on team) and two game-winning goals, 89 hits and 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 games with the Bruins this season. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound native of New Liskeard, Ont., owns 27 points (15-12=27), 132 hits, 38 blocked shots and 18 PIM in 76 career NHL games in two seasons with Boston (2023-25).
Khusnutdinov, 22 (7/17/02), skated in 73 career games and owns 11 points (3-8=11) across two NHL seasons (2023-25), with Minnesota. Lauko, 24 (3/28/00) collected six points (3-3=6) and 69 hits in 38 games with Minnesota this season.