White Bear Lake dedicates court to legendary coach Jim Galvin; Bears beat Forest Lake 68-55

White Bear Lake named their basketball court after legendary hall of fame coach Jim Galvin before their game against Forest Lake.

The Bears did not disappoint on a big night for their former coach. White Bear Lake dominated from tipoff until the final whistle in a win over Forest Lake.

***Click the video box above for highlights from the game***

The Bears jumped out to a 14-0 lead to start the ball game and held that lead through the first half.

Bears captain Colin Piper led the charge with 15 points in the first half. Even more impressive White Bear Lake’s defense held the Rangers to single digits until the final shot of the first 18 minutes.

The Bears led at halftime 33-11 over the visiting Rangers and never gave up the lead all night long.

Forest Lake put up their best effort in the second half, cutting into the lead but never getting within striking distance, as the Bears won 68-55 on Galvin court.