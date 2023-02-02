1-on-1 with Timberwolves rookie Wendell Moore Jr.

Timberwolves rookie Wendell Moore Jr. stopped by Hubbard Broadcasting this week for a conversation with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson. The Wolves acquired Moore Jr., a first round pick, in a draft night trade last June.

Moore Jr. has helped the Wolves like in a spot start in late November in a win over Memphis. He also has gotten valuable professional experience playing with the Iowa Wolves in the G-League.

The 6-foot-5 wing played three years at Duke before declaring for the 2022 Draft. He shot 50% from the floor and 80% from the free throw line in his junior season, scoring 13.4 points per game. His ascension last year at Duke put him in a position to be the No. 26 overall pick.