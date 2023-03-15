Wayzata beats Hopkins in section title thriller
Lake Conference rivals Hopkins and Wayzata met for the third time this season Tuesday night in the Section 6AAAA title game. Wayzata won the game 71-66 for their third win over Hopkins this season and for their third straight section title .
Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game
Hopkins was led by guard Jayden Moore and his 16 point game. Moore hit a half court three point shot at the halftime buzzer giving Hopkins a 10 point lead.
Wayzata rallied back in the second half. Hayden Tibbits scored 23 points in the game, Spencer Hall added 12 points and Jackson McAndrew scored 13 points including a go-ahead three pointer in the final minutes of the game.
With the win, Wayzata qualifies for the Class 4A boys state tournament next week.