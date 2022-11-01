Wayzata and Woodbury advance in 3A boys state soccer tournament

The Class 3A boys soccer state title stage is set. Wayzata and Woodbury will clash on Friday for a state championship after wins over Andover and Maple Grove respectively Tuesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Top-seeded Wayzata defeated Andover 4-1. Junior midfielder Charlie Piller had two goals and senior forward Mike Orlov and senior defender Joe Burica supplied the others. There were three penalty kicks scored in the game. Wayzata advances to the Class AAA championship game on Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s second semifinal between Maple Grove and Woodbury.

Click the video box above to view extended highlights of Wayzata’s win against Andover

Three-seeded Woodbury knocked off two-seeded Maple Grove 4-2 to punch their ticket to the state title match. Woodbury senior forward Xander Anderson scored three goals, including two early in the second half and senior midfielder Evin Moutin added a goal and two assists in second the Royals (15-1-3) into a state championship game for the first time since 2009.

Click the video box below to view extended highlights of Woodbury’s win over Maple Grove

To view results and brackets for both boys and girls state soccer, click here.

(The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) contributed information to this article.)