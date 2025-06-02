Watch: Wolves POBO Connelly declares he’s here to stay, feels Edwards on track to be an all-timer

Timberwolves president of operations Tim Connelly has the option to be a free agent this summer. But, he declared on Monday that he isn’t going back to Denver or to Atlanta or anywhere.

“It feels like home. … I think you guys are stuck with me,” Connelly said.

Connelly spent nearly 20 minutes answering questions about the season and what will be another busy offseason.

***Click the video box above to watch Connelly’s season-ending media availability on June 2***

The Wolves are busy doing pre-draft homework, holders of picks 17 and 31 in the June 25th NBA Draft. In fact, Connelly said they conducted a draft workout Monday morning.

On the possibility of players departing, wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent, and it’s possible that forwards Julius Randle and Naz Reid opt out of their player options and become free agents.

While Connelly has proven that he’s very open-minded on the trade front, it doesn’t appear that forward Jaden McDaniels is going anywhere.

“I think the sky’s the limit. I think he’s one of the best young players in the NBA. His mid-range game is unbelievably under-appreciated. His ability to get shots,” Connelly said of McDaniels. “Defensively, there’s not a better young defensive wing in the NBA. He’s already really, really good, but we think he’s got a chance to be great.”

As for All-Star Anthony Edwards, Connelly spent a good amount of time praising him. In other words, if such a thing as being untouchable exists, it’s Edwards.