WATCH: Wolves introduce new players following Karl-Anthony Towns trade

A day after the Minnesota Timberwolves made it official that All-Star player Karl-Anthony Towns had been traded for multiple players and a first-round pick, the team is introducing its newest players.

Thursday morning, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Keita Bates-Diop were introduced during a 9 a.m. news conference at Target Center. Randle and DiVincenzo are both coming from the New York Knicks, while Bates-Diop is being re-acquired.

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly was also at the news conference, which was moderated by the team’s radio play-by-play announcer Alan Horton.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week, the trade happened three days before the start of training camp.

The Wolves host the Knicks on Dec. 19. However, Minnesota will be playing in an exhibition game at New York in less than two weeks. They’ll also play there during the regular season on Jan. 17.

Towns posted a farewell message to fans on social media, thanking his teammates, the Wolves organization as well as the fans.

To the Timberwolves Family:



Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family. Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be… pic.twitter.com/PP1pGzvGcx — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) October 2, 2024

