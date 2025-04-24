Watch: Wolves’ Finch, Conley Jr, Reid preview Game 3 Friday vs. Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers Friday in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1.

The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Minnesota is 33-19 against the Western Conference, and Los Angeles is 36-16 against conference opponents.

The Wolves look to improve upon last year’s 3-5 home playoff record.

KSTP Sports was at Wolves’ media availability on Thursday and spoke with coach Chris Finch, guard Mike Conley Jr., and forward Naz Reid.

***Click the video box above to watch Reid, Conley Jr., and Finch preview Game 3***

Below is a Game 3 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Line: Timberwolves -3; over/under is 206

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers in game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Lakers beat the 110-103 in the last matchup. Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 18 points, and Anthony Edwards led the with 27 points.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 in conference matchups. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.3 rebounds. Rudy Gobert paces the Timberwolves with 10.9 boards.

The Lakers are 36-16 against conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves score 114.3 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 112.2 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Timberwolves give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 19.2 points, seven rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 27.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (foot).