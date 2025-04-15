Watch: Wild ready for Ducks Tuesday night with playoff berth in site

The Minnesota Wild host the Anaheim Ducks after the Wild took down the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime. It’s game No. 82 for the Wild and with a win, they will officially clinch a playoff berth. There are other ways to get in, too.

The Wild get back Jake Middleton and Jared Spurgeon. Rookie Zeev Buium won’t play in the high stakes game.

The Wild make the playoffs Tuesday night if any of these things happen:

Wild earn one point vs. Anaheim St. Louis loses to Utah Calgary loses to Vegas

KSTP Sports was at Wild morning skate Tuesday and spoke with captain Jared Spurgeon and coach John Hynes.

***Click the video box above to watch Hynes and Spurgeon talk about the high stakes***

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Anaheim Ducks (35-37-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (44-30-7, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Minnesota has a 44-30-7 record overall and a 21-17-2 record in home games. The Wild have gone 15-5-4 in games decided by one goal.

Anaheim has a 35-37-8 record overall and a 14-19-6 record in road games. The Ducks rank fourth in league play with 316 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 5-1. Marco Rossi scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 26 goals and 45 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 20 goals and 34 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.