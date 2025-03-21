Watch: Wild practice report, Mar. 21 with encouraging Marco Rossi and Jonas Brodin news

With 13 games to go, seven at home, the Wild are seven points up on Vancouver in the Wild Card playoff standings. The Wild trail Colorado by four points for the final Central Division playoff berth, but have a game in-hand.

KSTP Sports was at practice on Friday and spoke with coach John Hynes and forwards Marco Rossi, Freddy Gaudreau, Gustav Nyquist, and Liam Ohgren.

Hynes said that there’s a “strong possibility but not a guarantee” defenseman Jonas Brodin returns Saturday vs. Buffalo. He’s been out nine games with a lower-body injury.

Hynes thinks that Rossi and Marcus Johansson will play tomorrow — Rossi took a puck off his knee during Wednesday’s win over Seattle and Johansson has been sick.

Below is a preview of Saturday’s game vs. Buffalo, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Buffalo Sabres (27-34-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-25-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 1 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Minnesota has a 17-15-2 record at home and a 39-25-5 record overall. The Wild have a -5 scoring differential, with 188 total goals scored and 193 given up.

Buffalo is 10-20-3 in road games and 27-34-6 overall. The Sabres have a -28 scoring differential, with 208 total goals scored and 236 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 1-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 16 goals and 26 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.