Watch: Wild coach Hynes, defenseman Faber preview 4 Nations Face-Off

Before a week-long break, the Wild host the New York Islanders on Saturday. Minnesota is 32-19-4 overall and 12-12-1 at home.

Filip Gustavsson made 38 saves and the Wild scored for the first time in three games for a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in St. Paul. Yakov Trenin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for Minnesota, which had been shut out 6-0 by the Senators and 3-0 by the Bruins in its previous two games.

KSTP Sports was at Wild practice on Friday and spoke with head coach John Hynes and defenseman Brock Faber. Both leave on Sunday to represent the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

***Click the video box above to watch Hynes and Faber interviews from Fri. Feb. 7th***

The 4 Nations Face-Off, starting next week, is the first international tournament featuring the NHL’s best players in nearly a decade. It’ll take place in Montreal and Boston.

This is the first country versus country men’s tournament in the sport with the best players involved since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. The hope was to stage the event this past winter, but questions over how to handle Russian players given that country’s war in Ukraine pushed it to 2025 and reduced the teams involved to these four: USA, Canada, Sweden, and Finland.

Wild left wing Matt Boldy (United States), defenseman Jonas Brodin (Sweden), center Joel Eriksson Ek (Sweden), defenseman Brock Faber (United States) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (Sweden) will each represent their respective country.

Hynes is an assistant coach with the U.S., while Wild GM Bill Guerin is Team USA’s GM.

The Associated Press contributed to this story