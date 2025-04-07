Watch: Wayzata boys tennis in prime position to capture 3rd consecutive state title

The spring high school sports season ramps up this week, and when it comes to boys tennis, many eyes will be on the Wayzata Trojans.

Wayzata is loaded, like many previous years, aiming for a third consecutive AA state title.

KSTP Sports was a recent Trojans practice and spoke with long-time head coach Jeff Prondzinski and No. 1 singles player Aaron Beduhn, University of Denver signee.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Prondzinski and Beduhn and to see the Trojans in action***

Prondzinski was recently inducted into the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Wayzata opens its season Tuesday at St. Paul Academy.