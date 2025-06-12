Watch: Vikings wrap up spring workouts, hear from O’Connell, Jefferson and McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings concluded their spring workouts Thursday, closing out a critical offseason stretch marked by new faces, fresh energy and a focus on building chemistry across the roster.

With a revamped quarterback room and a host of young talent, the team used the spring program to lay the groundwork for the 2025 season. Among the most closely watched developments was the budding connection between rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Kevin O’Connell, Justin Jeffersin, and J.J. McCarthy***

Jefferson has been active in all workouts this spring, most importantly he’s building a bond with McCarthy.

JJ to JJ has a nice ring to it.



Justin Jefferson and J.J. McCarthy have built a bond this spring.



The best duos don’t just connect—they click. pic.twitter.com/D1u6iU6d7G — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) June 12, 2025

“It grew a lot, just being around him, talking to him, just picking his brain on different things,” Jefferson said. “Really, I’m just trying to get him to understand that I’m here.”

McCarthy spent last offseason with the Vikings, but injured his knee in the preseason and never played in a regular-season game. Building a bond with Jefferson is crucial for Minnesota’s offense this season.

“He really is a true team player,” McCarthy said. “He sacrifices every single day to be out here with us, work his butt off every single practice, that rubs off on everyone.”

The team will now break until training camp opens in late July or early August.