Watch: Vikings WR Jefferson talks building chemistry with QB McCarthy at OTAs

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joined the team’s OTA again on Monday afternoon in Eagan and KSTP Sports was there.

Jefferson said it feels great to be out with his teammates earlier than normal. Jefferson said the extra time allows for quarterback J.J. McCarthy to acclimate to his style of play.

Jefferson’s participation in OTAs is different from years past. Keep in mind that OTAs are not mandatory.

In addition to improving as a quarterback, Jefferson said McCarthy has taken on a greater leadership role.

“He understands the role that he has now,” Jefferson said. “He’s the captain of our team.”

The Vikings’ mandatory mini-camp begins next Tuesday and runs through Thursday June 12.