Watch: Vikings LB Brian Asamoah gives back at Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah stopped by the Minneapolis location of the Upper Midwest Ronald McDonald House on Monday, serving milkshakes to residents. KSTP Sports was there.

Upper Midwest Ronald McDonald House’s Minneapolis location has room for up to 48 families with seriously-ill or injured children to stay while they receive medical care in the Twin Cities.

From February 10-March 23, participating McDonald’s across the U.S. will donate a portion of their profits

to their local Ronald McDonald House chapters.