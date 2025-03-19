Watch: Vikings introduce DL Jonathan Allen, DL Javon Hargrave and CB Isaiah Rodgers

The Minnesota Vikings held introductory press conferences on Wednesday for DL Jonathan Allen, DL Javon Hargrave and CB Isaiah Rodgers.

Allen, a 2017 first-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders, started in 108 regular season games with Washington, totaling 42 sacks, 401 tackles, 60 for loss, 118 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

During the 2024 season, the 30-year-old was sidelined due to a torn pectoral muscle in Week 6, keeping him out of action for the majority of the season.

Allen was able to make a return in the last two regular-season games and helped lead the Commanders to the NFC championship game.

Hargrave was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career there. He then played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2020-22 before joining the San Francisco 49ers for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Throughout 130 games played, Hargrave has totaled 45.5 sacks, 380 tackles, 55 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles (one of which was returned for a touchdown).

Rodgers spent last season on the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles after spending the first three years of his career on the Indianapolis Colts. He did not play in the 2023 season due to a violation of the league gambling policy.

Over the course of 60 games, Rodgers has totaled three interceptions, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 14 passes defended and 116 total tackles.