Watch: Vikings introduce 1st round pick OL Donovan Jackson

The Vikings selected Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson with the 24th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night to complete an offseason overhaul of the interior of their offensive line.

On Friday afternoon in Eagan, the Vikings introduced Jackson, and KSTP Sports was there.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Jackson was a second-team Associated Press All-American for the national champion Buckeyes. Jackson was a three-year starter at left guard before moving to left tackle midway through his senior season after an injury at that position.

Jackson allowed only five sacks in 1,293 pass blocking snaps in his college career, according to Pro Football Focus analysis.