Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell pleased with win over Titans, stresses need for more improvement

Speaking to reporters Monday following the Vikings 23-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the team’s performance, cleaning up turnovers and another good showing from his defense.

The Vikings complete their three-game road trip at Chicago on Sunday.

If the playoffs started today, the 5-seed Vikings would open at the 4-seed Atlanta Falcons led by QB Kirk Cousins.