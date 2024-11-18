Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell pleased with win over Titans, stresses need for more improvement
Speaking to reporters Monday following the Vikings 23-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the team’s performance, cleaning up turnovers and another good showing from his defense.
***Click the video box above to watch the full press conference with O’Connell***
The Vikings complete their three-game road trip at Chicago on Sunday.
If the playoffs started today, the 5-seed Vikings would open at the 4-seed Atlanta Falcons led by QB Kirk Cousins.