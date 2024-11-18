Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell pleased with win over Titans, stresses need for more improvement

By KSTP Sports

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s Monday Nov. 18 press conference

Speaking to reporters Monday following the Vikings 23-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, head coach Kevin O’Connell discussed the team’s performance, cleaning up turnovers and another good showing from his defense.

The Vikings complete their three-game road trip at Chicago on Sunday.

If the playoffs started today, the 5-seed Vikings would open at the 4-seed Atlanta Falcons led by QB Kirk Cousins.