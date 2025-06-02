Watch: Vikings DT Phillips gushes about QB McCarthy, wishes Ragnow well in retirement

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, after Monday’s Organized Team Activity in Eagan.

When asked about presumed starting QB J.J. McCarthy, Phillips is impressed.

“He’s got some confidence, and he reminds me of like Josh Allen when I was with him in Buffalo coming into his own and understanding the power that he has to lead this organization, and he’s doing a fantastic job.”

Phillips also touched on LB Andrew Van Ginkel, ownership stepping up this offseason, and the retirement of Twin Cities native and Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow.

The Vikings continue OTAs this week then have a mandatory mini-camp next week. All healthy players were accounted for on the field for Monday’s voluntary OTA.