Watch: Vikings’ DC Brian Flores talks new and young players at mandatory mini camp

Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores showed excitement about the team’s new additions and rising talent at mandatory mini camp on Tuesday afternoon at TCO Stadium. KSTP Sports was there.

***Click the box above to watch the full Brian Flores, the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, media availability from June 10 at mandatory mini camp***

Flores started his availability fielding questions about linebacker Dallas Turner, who played in 16 games last season for the Vikings. Flores said he’s excited to see Turner’s continued growth.

“Dallas is coming into his own as far as how he’s going to contribute,” Flores said.

Turner was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Later, Flores said cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was on his radar for a long time and was “all in” on the Vikings’ acquiring him this offseason.

The Vikings continue mini camp Wednesday and Thursday.