Watch: USC’s Eric Musselman looking forward to coaching Saturday vs. Gophers for first time

When USC hosts the Gophers on Saturday afternoon, many memories will come to mind for Trojans head coach Eric Musselman.

He was born in Ohio then moved to the Twin Cities when he was in grade school. Bill Musselman, his dad, was hired as Gophers coach.

Very quickly, Bill transformed Minnesota and helped turn the program into a national power. They won the 1972 Big Ten championship.

Eric spent many nights at Williams Arena, cheering on the Gophers.

Saturday will be the first time he coaches against them. Sure, USC’s trip to Minneapolis next season will mean more. But seeing those Gophers jerseys on Saturday will be special for Eric.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Eric Musselman, via Zoom, to hear about the emotions leading up to facing the Gophers.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Musselman***

Bill Musselman left the Gophers in 1975 to coach the San Diego franchise in the ABA. He eventually landed back in Minneapolis as the first head coach of the 1989 NBA expansion Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eric became an assistant for his dad after becoming the youngest head coach at 23-years-old in Continental Basketball Association (CBA) history.

Eric, 60, has been a head coach in the NBA for the Warriors and Kings, and in D-1 college basketball at Nevada, Arkansas, and now USC.

The Gophers play at USC on Saturday at 3 p.m. Central. Minnesota is 4-9 in the Big Ten, while the Trojans are 6-7.