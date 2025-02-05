Watch: University of St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso discusses 2025 recruiting class

University of St. Thomas football announced its 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday. Head coach Glenn Caruso met with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

St. Thomas’ recruiting class features 12 defensive players, 19 offensive players and three special teams players. Caruso highlighted that more than 20 players are or were multi-sport athletes in high school, and seven can play on either side of the football.

