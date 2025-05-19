Watch: Twins riding hot streak into six-game homestand starting Monday night

The Minnesota Twins open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. Their 13-game win streak came to an end Sunday in Milwaukee.

KSTP Sports was in the clubhouse on Monday afternoon and spoke with OFs Harrison Bader and Matt Wallner, reliever Cole Sands, and C Christian Vazquez.

Wallner (hamstring) is on track to start a rehab assignment Wednesday with the St. Paul Saints.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Bader/Wallner/Sands/Vazquez***

Wallner landed on the 10-day injured list in mid-April due to a Grade 3 left hamstring strain.

Cleveland Guardians (25-21, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-21, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 6:40 p.m.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (2-2, 3.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

Minnesota has a 26-21 record overall and a 15-6 record in home games. The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.20.

Cleveland has an 11-13 record on the road and a 25-21 record overall. The Guardians are 17-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has six doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9 for 35 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .311 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 17 RBIs. Jose Ramirez is 14 for 37 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by four runs