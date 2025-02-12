Watch: Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey spring training preview Q&A

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Twins president of operations Derek Falvey earlier today. While many Twins are already in Fort Myers, the first official workout for spring training is Monday. Falvey, like many of the players, is already in Florida.

Falvey touched on the additions of OF Harrison Bader and reliever Danny Coulombe, the possibility of adding a backup SS, and the excitement heading into the 2025 season.

Note: This conversation took place before news broke of the Twins agreeing to terms with free agent 1B Ty France

Harrison Bader’s earnings with the Minnesota Twins could increase by $1.5 million to $7.75 million if the former Gold Glove center fielder plays regularly this season.

Bader gets a $750,000 signing bonus and a $4 million salary as part of the $6.25 million, one-year contract announced Friday. The deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout.

The buyout would increase by $200,000 each for 400, 425 and 450 plate appearances this year and by $450,000 apiece for 475 and 500.

Bader would get a $500,000 assignment bonus each time he is traded and a hotel suite on road trips.

Reliever Danny Coulombe can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses in addition to his $3 million salary under his one-year contract announced Friday. He would get $50,000 each for 45, 50, 55 and 60 games pitched.

A 35-year-old left-hander, Coulombe would get $100,000 for winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for finishing second in the voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $25,000 each for making the All-Star team or winning a Gold Glove.

Coulombe spent the past two seasons with Baltimore and had a 2.12 ERA in 33 relief appearances last year, striking out 32 and walking five in 29 2/3 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report