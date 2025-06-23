Watch: Twins injury updates Royce Lewis, Luke Keaschall, and Zebby Matthews

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson was in the Twins’ clubhouse pregame Monday and spoke with injured players 3B Royce Lewis, 2B Luke Keaschall, and starter Zebby Matthews.

Lewis is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. He’s been out with a left hamstring strain. He said he’s doing well, and isn’t sure if the plan is to just reinstate him when he’s ready or have him play a few rehab assignment games, presumably with the Saints.

Matthews was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 5 with a right shoulder strain.

Keaschall has been out since late April with a right forearm fracture.

Lewis sustained his injury while running to first base in a game earlier this month. He has hit .202 (20-for-99) with four doubles, two home runs, nine runs batted in, 11 walks, 10 runs scored, and a .585 OPS in 30 games this year for the Twins.

He missed the first six weeks of the season battling a similar hamstring injury.