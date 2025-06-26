Watch: Twins 2020 1st round pick Aaron Sabato is one step closer to MLB

Aaron Sabato recently earned his first career call up to Triple-A in his fourth season of playing Double-A baseball. KSTP Sports spoke with Sabato soon after his call up.

***Click the video box above to watch a short story on Aaron Sabato’s call up to the St. Paul Saints***

Sabato was drafted in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Twins and has yet to debut in the majors. After finishing up a recent game with the Wichita Wind Surge, the Twins’ Double-A affiliate, Sabato got the call up to the St. Paul Saints.

“It’s a huge step in my career and I was super excited,” Sabato told KSTP Sports.

In 141 plate appearances with the Wind Surge this season, Sabato had 9 home runs, 26 RBIs and was batting .305 with an OPS of .973.

Sabato spent most of the 2024 season with the Wind Surge. However, he began this season with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Twins’ Single-A affiliate, to rehab from an injury.

“Since being drafted, it’s definitely been some ups-and-downs,” Sabato said. “I’ve battled some injuries in my career.”

In his first 10 games with the Saints, Sabato’s recorded 12 hits and 2 home runs. He’s made an immediate impact in the Saints’ lineup, especially with his first Triple-A home run: a 426-foot grand slam to help the Saints snap their 7-game losing streak.

He's arrived. #MNTwins 2020 1st rounder @SabatoAaron goes where few have gone. A grand slam OVER the batter's eye. 1st Triple-a HR. Just the 8th player to do so, 6th Saints player, & just the third Saints player since becoming a Triple-A affiliate. 111.7 mph exit velo, 426 feet. pic.twitter.com/VuCTkMpdCA — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 20, 2025

Sabato told KSTP Sports he is taking in the accomplishment by staying present and not looking too far ahead.